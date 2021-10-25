Advertisement

Jury finds Bossier Parish man guilty of child rape; sentencing set for December

Gerald Glenn Mitchell, 36, of Elm Grove was found guilty of four counts of second-degree rape...
Gerald Glenn Mitchell, 36, of Elm Grove was found guilty of four counts of second-degree rape for allegedly forcibly raping a child in 2019.(BPSO | Bossier Parish District Attorney's Office)
By Alex Onken
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A Bossier Parish man may spend five to 40 years in jail after he was found guilty of the rape of a child.

Gerald Glenn Mitchell, 36, of Elm Grove was found guilty of four counts of second-degree rape for allegedly forcibly raping a child in 2019.

The victim did not immediately disclose the attacks to law enforcement because of threats of violence made by Mitchell. Once the disclosure was made several months after the attacks, the child was questioned by experts in child forensic interviews and arrest warrants were obtained. Representatives of the Gingerbread House Children’s Advocacy Center and the CARA Center testified at the trial and were instrumental in the investigation and prosecution of the case.

Bossier Parish District Attorney's Office

Gingerbread House and CARA Center work with law enforcement on cases involving child abuse.

Mitchell will be sentenced following a pre-sentence investigation. Judge Parker Self will sentence Mitchell on Dec. 30, 2021. He faces no less than five years and up to 40 without the benefit of parole, probation or suspension of sentence on each of the four counts.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Her family is asking for help solving the Cold Case
Family holds vigil for Sheila Jackson
(Source: Arkansas State Police)
Police kill driver when he shoots at 2 officers during a traffic stop
Ochsner Health's chief medical officer apologized that an underage student who faked a parental...
Ochsner admits vaccinating Kenner student without permission; mother’s lawyer threatens lawsuit
FILE IMAGE
Ouachita Parish teen accused of bringing loaded gun to school
Team of the Week Scoreboard
KNOE.com: Vote for our Little Caesar’s Team of the Week!

Latest News

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks Thursday, May 6, 2021, in Lake Charles, La. (AP...
Louisiana governor traveling to International Climate Change Summit in Scotland
Early voting starts Oct. 30 for Nov. 13 election in Louisiana
NaQuavion LaFredrick Anderson, Keyterius Dayveon Daylyric Pleasant, Dante Quates Wilford
Your help wanted to find 3 men connected to attempted murder
William Bernard Golden, 52
Authorities in Union County searching for murder suspect
FILE IMAGE
Ouachita Parish teen accused of bringing loaded gun to school