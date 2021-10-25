Gov. Edwards will discuss statewide mask mandate at news conference Tuesday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards will discuss “his decision” on the statewide mask mandate, which has been in effect since Aug. 4, at a news conference Tuesday, Oct. 26.

The governor’s deputy chief of staff tweeted the announcement Monday, Oct. 25.

There are 332 people in Louisiana hospitals with COVID, which marks a continued improvement in our fight to slow the spread.



Tomorrow at 3 p.m., @LouisianaGov will brief the media on COVID and discuss his decision on the statewide mask mandate. — Christina Stephens (@CEStephens) October 25, 2021

The statewide mask mandate is currently set to expire on Wednesday, Oct. 27. It is unclear if he will extend the mandate or let it expire on Wednesday.

The news conference is scheduled for 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Gov. Edwards announced he was reinstating the mask mandate on Aug. 2 when the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide exceeded 2,100 patients, more than 200 of them on mechanical ventilators.

That announcement came the same day the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) reported 7,095 new cases of COVID-19.

Louisiana’s COVID hospitalizations would later peak on Aug. 18 at 3,022 patients, and 480 patients on ventilators on Aug. 25. Hospitalizations across the state have steadily declined since late August.

As of Monday, Oct. 25, LDH reported 332 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, 50 of them on ventilators, and 878 new cases.

More than 2.1 million Louisiana residents have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, according to LDH.

The governor is also expected to discuss the state’s vaccination rate and COVID-19 booster shots.

The news conference will be streaming live inside this story at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

