Family holds vigil for Sheila Jackson

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A family held a vigil for a woman found dead on Highway 167 South in Ruston back in 2017. Four years later, the case of how Sheila Jackson died is still unsolved. The family is fighting for answers. Family members say Sheila Jackson was well known in Ruston and now they are asking the community to speak up so they can find peace while mourning the loss of their loved one.

“We had a closed casket, and we begged and pleaded. Even one of her daughters said, let me see my momma, but they wouldn’t. We had to remember our sister as this,” said Gloria Beard, Shelia Jackson’s sister.

She says her family is devastated and wants to know who killed Jackson and they are asking the Ruston Police Department to re-investigate the case so the family can have closure.

“She was loved and cherished by all of her siblings, nieces, nephews, mother, and father. We all miss the hell out of her, but until I get what I feel is called justice then I’ll be back here at this same time at this same location,” said Rodney Jackson, Shelia Jackson’s brother.

He drove 16 hours from Denver, Colorado to host this vigil for his baby sister. Rodney says it’s important to keep her memory alive. The family members gathered to pray at East Side Mini Mart in Ruston. It was the last place Sheila was seen alive. They also went to the location where her body was found.

“You kill her then dump her body on side of the highway, no, no one deserves to be done like this. My mom died grieving behind this because she didn’t know what happened. She went down after she found out our sister was killed, the way she was killed,” said Beard.

If you have any information, please contact the Ruston Police Department.

