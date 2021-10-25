Early voting starts Oct. 30 for Nov. 13 election in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (KSLA) - Election Day in Louisiana is Saturday, Nov. 13.

Early voting for the election kicks off Saturday, Oct. 30 and continues through Saturday, Nov. 6, excluding Halloween (Sunday, Oct. 31). Those who wish to vote early can do so in-person at their parish Registrar of Voters officer, or at other specified locations.

ELECTION DETAILS

12 parishes will vote in local races and on propositions and Constitutional Amendments: Bossier, Calcasieu, East Baton Rouge, Lafayette, Lafourche, Morehouse , Orleans, Ouachita , St. Landry, St. Tammany, Vernon, and Washington

7 parishes will vote in local races and on Constitutional Amendments: Ascension, Avoyelles, Caddo, Catahoula , Iberia, Rapides, and Richland

24 parishes will vote on local propositions and Constitutional Amendments: Acadia, Allen, Assumption, Beauregard, Bienville, Claiborne, Evangeline, Franklin, Grant , Jefferson, Lincoln , Madison , Plaquemines, Sabine, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. John, St. Martin, St. Mary, Terrebonne, Union , Vermilion, West Carroll, and West Feliciana

21 parishes will only vote on Constitutional Amendments: Caldwell, Cameron, Concordia, DeSoto, East Carroll, East Feliciana, Iberville, Jackson, Jefferson Davis, LaSalle, Livingston, Natchitoches, Pointe Coupee, Red River, St. Helena, St. James, Tangipahoa, Tensas, Webster, West Baton Rouge, and Winn

Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin says voters are encouraged to use the state’s free GeauxVote app to find locations for early voting, and to view a sample ballot. The virtual voter assistant, GeauxBot, is also available for election information, registration deadlines, polling locations, and voting hours. It’s available 24/7 at voterportal.sos.la.gov.

For more information about the upcoming election, call the Elections Division at 800-883-2805 or email elections@sos.la.gov.

