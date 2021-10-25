Cat’s legs taped together, likely died slowly of dehydration

WARNING : This article does NOT contain any graphic photos. HOWEVER, there is a link in the article that will take you to the actual photos. It will be marked below.

The article begins below. Above, you can catch up on the latest local news, weather, and sports with our live stream. Replays the latest newscast during non-news hours.

UNION PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Animal advocates say a case of animal abuse is under investigation after the discovery of a deceased cat along a Union Parish highway. The 2-year-old tabby appears to have died “a very slow and painful” death, according to the Humane Society of Louisiana. The organization sent the following information to our newsroom on Oct. 25 after investigating the animal’s cause of death.

A Humane Society spokesperson said the cat was found on Oct. 5, 2021, at the intersection of Phillips Ferry Road and Marion Highway. The cat’s legs were bound by red electrical tape. The two front legs were bound together and the two back legs were bound together. They say a necropsy determined that the cat likely died from dehydration and the cat died two days before it was put on the highway. The Humane Society said they paid for the results and have shared them with the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The Humane Society is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible.

Tips and leads can be forwarded to the Humane Society by emailing them at info@humanela.org or by calling its office at 1-888-6-HUMANE (486-263). The information will be shared with the Union Parish Sheriff’s Department.

Click here to see the original photos on Facebook. (GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING)

The Humane Society also released the following statement:

Statement from Jeff Dorson, HSL Director: “We are horrified at the sight of this poor animal and can only imagine how long it suffered without getting to a source of water before it died. It would have been a prolonged and agonizing death, and someone seemed to have gotten a perverse sense of amusement and enjoyment from it since the person left it out where people could easily see it - as if it were on display. Plus, the color red seems to be a deliberate choice, since it is easily visible.

“From studying the psychology of animal abusers for more than three decades, we see this crime scene as a disturbing reference to women or a specific woman. The choices were not random - from the species, to the color of the tape, to the placement of the body, to the manner of death - all of it was by design, which should put the entire community on edge since there is a clear link between acts of violence toward animals and other humans. Any one capable of ending this cat’s life in this horrific manner is likely capable of any number of other heinous acts of torture and cruelty.

“We would strongly recommend that law enforcement take this sign of abuse and torture very seriously and to notify the community that a person with violent tendencies and likely severe psychological issues is at large, and to continue to be vigilant and report any unusual activities to the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office.”

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.