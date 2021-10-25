Advertisement

City of Grambling gives away groceries, health info for Prescription Drug Take Back Day

City of Grambling gives away groceries.
City of Grambling gives away groceries.(Jasmine Anderson, KNOE 8 News)
By Jasmine Anderson
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 8:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAMBLING, La. (KNOE) - People across the nation participated in Prescription Drug Take Back Day. Over in the city of Grambling, New Living Word Ministries, along with Northeast Delta Human Services Authority, GSU police, Spring Market and the city teamed up to gather unused and expired prescriptions.

Organizers say statistics show most people who get addicted to prescription drugs do so in their own homes. They encouraged the community to drop off their unwanted drugs so police can safely throw them away.

“The impact of drugs, alcohol misuse, and abuse is higher in socioeconomically disadvantaged communities, and so we want to make sure that not only do we come out and teach the importance of how to battle and how to prevent substance use and misuse but we also want to offer something to the community,” said Kia Baldwin-Richardson with New Living Word Ministries. https://nlwm.org/

Additionally, More than Conquerors Breast Cancer Support Group https://www.facebook.com/groups/764721266993005/about/ held a pink ribbon giveaway. The goal is to spread helpful information for Breast Cancer Awareness month.

“They have a message on the back. It tells you the symptoms to look for, how to do your self-breast exam and whether or not you’re at high risk. We are giving away more than 2,000 pink ribbons this month,” said Rixie Thompson, an organizer with the support group.

Organizers handed out free grocery boxes and info on how to prevent substance abuse, plus info on preventing the spread of infectious diseases.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Team of the Week Scoreboard
KNOE.com: Vote for our Little Caesar’s Team of the Week!
KNOE Blitz 2021 Week 8 hosted Aaron Dietrich and Anna Jane Howell
The Night of Upsets
Map of Lida Benton District
Monroe introduces new cultural district along Ouachita River
Ochsner Health's chief medical officer apologized that an underage student who faked a parental...
Ochsner admits vaccinating Kenner student without permission; mother’s lawyer threatens lawsuit
Friday Night Blitz
Friday Night Blitz - High School Football Scores & Coverage

Latest News

Her family is asking for help solving the Cold Case
Family holds vigil for Sheila Jackson
The program is expanding and looking for help
Pilots for Patients luncheon recognizes its members
(Source: Arkansas State Police)
Police kill driver when he shoots at 2 officers during a traffic stop
KNOE Saturday 6 PM Forecast
KNOE Saturday 6 PM Forecast