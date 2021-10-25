City of Grambling gives away groceries, health info for Prescription Drug Take Back Day

GRAMBLING, La. (KNOE) - People across the nation participated in Prescription Drug Take Back Day. Over in the city of Grambling, New Living Word Ministries, along with Northeast Delta Human Services Authority, GSU police, Spring Market and the city teamed up to gather unused and expired prescriptions.

Organizers say statistics show most people who get addicted to prescription drugs do so in their own homes. They encouraged the community to drop off their unwanted drugs so police can safely throw them away.

“The impact of drugs, alcohol misuse, and abuse is higher in socioeconomically disadvantaged communities, and so we want to make sure that not only do we come out and teach the importance of how to battle and how to prevent substance use and misuse but we also want to offer something to the community,” said Kia Baldwin-Richardson with New Living Word Ministries. https://nlwm.org/

Additionally, More than Conquerors Breast Cancer Support Group https://www.facebook.com/groups/764721266993005/about/ held a pink ribbon giveaway. The goal is to spread helpful information for Breast Cancer Awareness month.

“They have a message on the back. It tells you the symptoms to look for, how to do your self-breast exam and whether or not you’re at high risk. We are giving away more than 2,000 pink ribbons this month,” said Rixie Thompson, an organizer with the support group.

Organizers handed out free grocery boxes and info on how to prevent substance abuse, plus info on preventing the spread of infectious diseases.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.