Authorities in Union County searching for murder suspect

The article begins below. Above, you can catch up on the latest local news, weather, and sports with our live stream. Replays the latest newscast during non-news hours.

Authorities searching for murder suspect in Union County, Ark.

UNION COUNTY, Ark. (KNOE) - Authorities in south Arkansas are searching for a man suspected of murder.

According to the Union County Sheriff’s Dept., around 11 p.m. on Oct. 24, deputies responded to a shooting in the 300 block of Wildwood Drive, north of El Dorado.

When they got to the scene, they found Chino Lovett, 24, lying on the front porch of the home. He had been shot multiple times. Authorities say he was taken to the Medical Center of South Arkansas, but he later succumbed to his injuries on the way to UAMS in Little Rock.

Authorities say their investigation led to developing Cadarris Kendrix, 32, and William Bernard Golden, 52, as suspects in the shooting. Warrants were issued for their arrest. Each is facing a charge of capital murder.

Kendrix has already turned himself in. They are still looking for Golden.

They add, “Golden is described as an African American male, five foot eleven inches tall, and weighing about 180 pounds. Golden is possibly driving a black mid-2000s Chevrolet Tahoe or a 1992 Mercury Grand Marquis, unknown color, possibly bearing Illinois tags. If you have any information as to Mr. Golden’s location please contact the Union County Sheriff’s Office (AR) at 870-864-1990.”

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.