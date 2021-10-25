Advertisement

Coat with $45k in pocket stolen from Margaritaville Casino; suspect wanted

The man pictured above is accused of stealing someone's coat from the Margaritaville Casino in...
The man pictured above is accused of stealing someone's coat from the Margaritaville Casino in Bossier City, La. The coat reportedly contained $45,000 in cash.(KSLA)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier City Police Department is currently looking for a man accused of stealing someone’s coat... which had $45,000 in the pockets.

Police say on Aug. 21, the suspected thief met the victim at the front desk of the Margaritaville Casino, then went to the victim’s room. The suspect was later seen on surveillance video leaving the room wearing the victim’s coat. Police say the coat contained $45,000 in one of the pockets.

Officials are working to identify the suspect. Anyone with information should call Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100 or submit an anonymous tip online at www.p3tips.com.

