Two dead in apparent murder-suicide in Hammond neighborhood

A married couple died in what appears to be a murder-suicide Friday night (Oct. 22) at their...
A married couple died in what appears to be a murder-suicide Friday night (Oct. 22) at their home in Hammond.(Google Maps)
By Ken Daley
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - A Hammond man apparently shot his wife to death before taking his own life inside a barricaded house Friday night (Oct. 22), authorities said.

Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office Chief Jimmy Travis stopped short of declaring the incident in the 13100 block of E. Coles Creek Loop a murder-suicide, but laid out facts in a Sunday news release painting that picture.

According to Travis, deputies responding to reports of gunfire on the quiet neighborhood street arrived to find a woman lying outside the home suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim, identified as 34-year-old Heidi Davis, was taken by ambulance for hospital treatment, but died from her injuries.

Meanwhile, deputies said the woman’s 38-year-old husband Anthony Davis had barricaded himself inside their house. The sheriff’s office dispatched its Special Response Team to the scene, but the SWAT officers failed to make contact with the man.

The team finally made entry into the house but found Anthony Davis already dead inside from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Travis said the incident is still under investigation and that more information would be released later.

