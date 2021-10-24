Police kill driver when he shoots at 2 officers during a traffic stop

CONWAY, Ark. (KSLA) — A driver was killed by two police officers, one of whom was wounded, during a traffic stop early Sunday morning about a half hour north of Little Rock, Ark., authorities say.

Nicholas Smith, 35, of Conway, Ark., died at the scene of the shooting at College Avenue and Fairway Drive in Conway about 12:49 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 24, according to Arkansas State Police.

It was about 11:57 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23 when the Conway police officers responded to a domestic disturbance in a residential area off College Street, says a Facebook post by the Conway Police Department.

“The suspect was reported to be in possession of a deadly weapon. Upon arrival, officers were notified that the suspect left the scene. While searching the surrounding area for the suspect, officers were able to locate him a few blocks away and initiated a traffic stop,” the post continues.

The officers were trying to arrest Smith when a struggle ensued, according to Conway police.

Arkansas State Police says its preliminary investigation shows Smith got out of his car, pulled a gun out of one of his pants pockets, pointed it at one of the police officers and fired, striking one of the officers in a leg. Smith retreated to the front of the car, where he was shot by the two police officers.

The wounded officer was taken to a nearby hospital, where he initially was expected to recover, ASP reports.

Smith’s body and evidence collected at the scene will be sent to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory for examination and analysis, authorities say.

“An investigative case file to be prepared by the agents will be submitted to the Faulkner County prosecuting attorney, who will use the file to assist in the determination whether the use of deadly force by the police officers was consistent with Arkansas laws,” according to Arkansas State Police, which is leading the investigation.

Meanwhile, Conway Police Department reports that both of the officers who were involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave pending results of the Arkansas State Police investigation.

