ULM unveils career clothing closet free for students

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - ULM is helping students dress for success in their future careers. The Warhawk Wardrobe is a free clothing closet, and soon it’ll be open for students to get the professional clothing they need.

This is an initiative led by First Lady Dr. Christine Berry. She believes no student should be held back because they don’t have the appropriate attire to be successful.

Dr. Berry went to the ULM Career Center to see how she could help. It’ll give students a way to prepare for an interview when they might not have the means to buy an outfit for themselves.

The Warhawk Wardrobe is located on the second floor of the library. The professional clothing is donated by faculty, staff, and people in the community.

ULM Career Center Director Kristin Chandler says this will help students be ready for their next step.

“We do see students that come to our career fairs that have their resume on hand, but they may not have the appropriate attire per se. This is an opportunity to teach them what is appropriate going into an interview and also give them the resources necessary that they need,” Chandler said.

Chandler says they are looking for more donations to add to the closet. This would be gently used professional attire ranging from business casual to professional suits.

“If you don’t have clothing that you want to donate, we also take monetary donations. That way if we’re lacking a particular item, like men’s attire or something of that nature, we can go and purchase items that we need. Those donations can be made through our foundation office,” Chandler said.

Clothing donations can be dropped off the ULM Career Center.

The closet should be open to students by mid-November, and they eventually hope to move to a larger location on campus.

