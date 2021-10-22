Advertisement

Monroe introduces new cultural district along Ouachita River

By Kenya Ross
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Article begins below. Above: Catch up on the latest local news, weather, and sports in our KNOE 8 News Livestream.

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Mayor Friday Ellis announced Friday the creation of a new cultural district in the City of Monroe.

The City of Monroe’s Communication Director Michelli Martin says Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser and the Office of Cultural Development’s Division of the Arts has recognized Lida Benton as a New Cultural District.

Lida Benton is located in District 4, a district covering everything from South Grand to Jackson Street.

Martin added the following details about Lida Benton:

Certification as a Cultural District allows the area to benefit from two, targeted tax incentives–rehabilitation of older buildings may qualify for state historic tax credits and the sale of qualifying works of original art sold within the district are exempt from local sales tax.

The designation as a Cultural District also allows a local government to designate a Cultural District for the purpose of revitalizing a community by creating a hub of cultural activity and allows income and corporate franchise tax credits for eligible expenses for rehabilitation of owner-occupied or revenue-generating historic structures in a Cultural District.

Mayor Friday Ellis is excited for what this designation means for District 4:

“The designation of Lida Benton as a Cultural District comes at a time when the City of Monroe is working diligently to reinvest in and revitalize our city’s culture. Efforts are underway to boost our economic opportunities and the success of those efforts lies within our communities.”

Lt. Governor Nungesser says, “the District of Lida Benton has endless opportunities to leverage arts and culture along with the rich history of the neighborhood to help sustain community identity and elevate its heritage.”

The Department of Culture, Recreation & Tourism has provided the economic impact of Cultural Districts in 2019 (this is the most recent data available):

  • Over 2 million people attended 2,323 cultural events
  • 389 new businesses opened, a net growth of 232 businesses
  • 337 commercial renovation projects began
  • Sales tax exemption on qualifying, original art sales directly benefitted:
    • 750 businesses
    • 3,501 artists
    • 661 events
    • 197 organization

The addition of The Lida Benton Cultural District brings the City of Monroe’s Cultural District count to two; The Riverside Cultural District was designated in 2008.

Top Half of Lida Benton Map
Top Half of Lida Benton Map(City of Monroe)
Bottom Half of Lida Benton Map
Bottom Half of Lida Benton Map(City of Monroe)

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Indiana man was killed in a fatal crash on State Road 293 Saturday morning in Okaloosa County.
Motorcycle crash claims life of West Monroe man
Chase Everett Paul, 49
West Monroe man accused of drugging & raping teen at motel
Halloween pumpkins
Monroe & West Monroe announce different trick-or-treating dates
Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie
David Sheldon Holiday Jr.
VIDEO: Law enforcement pursue 18-wheeler through Ouachita

Latest News

FILE PHOTO: People in a disguise participate a Halloween costume festival in Tokyo, Saturday,...
City of West Monroe announces activities for Halloween weekend
Halloween pumpkins
Monroe & West Monroe announce different trick-or-treating dates
Friday Night Blitz
Friday Night Blitz - High School Football Scores & Coverage
Three hundred people rallied together on the Grambling State University campus Friday morning...
GSU community rallies against gun violence