MedCamps on the Greens Golf Tournament aims to raise $20,000

By Jasmine Anderson
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MedCamps held its fourth annual MedCamps on the Greens golf tourney Friday. Dozens of people took a swing at Frenchman’s Bend Golf and Country Club course. The organization hopes to raise $20,000 to help children with disabilities attend Camp Alabama for free.

“They get the opportunity to just be a child trying to figure out who they are in this world. They get exposed to all kinds of activities, everything from zip lining to horseback riding to swimming, canoeing, archery. It is a full plate of activities that we modify so they can have a full experience out at camp.”

MedCamps has multiple ways for you to volunteer and donate-including a dinner and auction coming up in November.

