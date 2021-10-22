LDH expects flu season to be more active

LA SALLE PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana Department of Health is expecting to have an active flu season this year. In response, they are hosting flu shot clinics throughout the area. In Jena, LA LDH hosted a drive-through clinic to make it even easier for people. Some people are getting the flu shot because of other health issues that compromise their immune system.

“It’s extremely important for me to get the flu shot because I have lupus. I have a very low immunity,” said Dena Rucks, one of the recipients of the flu shot. She and many others are attempting to stay healthy this season to make sure to stay away from the hospitals.

Health officials say that this year’s flu season is expected to be impactful because of how COVID-19 restrictions are not as strict.

“More people are out there not quarantining, and they’re not distancing as much, so I do figure we will see some more flu.” said Angie Appleby of the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals. “It is important that you do get your flu shot. Even though you just got your COVID a week or two ago, it’s okay to get your flu shot.”

Hospitals are still treating COVID patients and do not have the capacity for a surge of flu patients.

Rucks wants to get the word out, don’t wait to vaccinate.

“I would encourage anyone and everyone to come get the flu shot,” says Rucks.

Head to the Louisiana Department of Health website for dates, times, and locations for further flu shot events.

