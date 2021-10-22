Advertisement

Juvenile arrested in fatal shooting stemming from $5 parking dispute

By Matthew Segura
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
View the article below.

LINCOLN PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Authorities say they have made an arrest in connection to a fatal shooting that happened on Oct. 16.

A Ruston juvenile was arrested on Oct. 21 in connection with the shooting that left one man dead and another seriously wounded at Peachland Mobile Home Park. LPSO says Zelanz R. French, 23, was killed. D’Nique Walker, 22, was injured and airlifted to hospital. Both were from Shreveport.

Investigators said the dispute broke out over a $5 charge for parking to attend an unofficial Grambling State University homecoming afterparty. Authorities say this incident happened around 10:15 p.m., which is just a few hours prior to the Sunday morning mass shooting on campus.

Investigators said a group of people was charging party-goers $5 to park on a piece of property in the area. It is believed that a verbal altercation started at some point, and the two victims were shot by at least two other people. French was pronounced dead at the scene.

Zelanz R. French, 23, of Shreveport, La.
Zelanz R. French, 23, of Shreveport, La.(Source: Lincoln Parish Sheriff's Office)

The juvenile is now facing charges of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder. He is being held without bond.

LSPO adds:

The investigation continues and we still ask that anyone who has information pertaining to this crime, please contact the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-251-5111. Information can also be submitted to CrimeStoppers of Lincoln Parish. CrimeStopper information can be given in several ways; either by calling 318-255-1111, text a tip to “TIP515 plus your message” to CRIMES (274637), or submit a tip online at www.rustonlincolncrimestoppers.com.& Callers remain anonymous and are eligible to receive a cash reward if the information given leads to an arrest or grand jury indictment.

LPSO also thanked members of their “Uniform Patrol Division, Lincoln Parish Narcotics Enforcement Team, Special Response Team, and the Criminal Investigative Division for all their hard work over the course of the last week.”

