GSU community rallies against gun violence

By Charles Burkett
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GRAMBLING, La. (KNOE) - Three hundred people rallied together on the Grambling State University campus Friday morning to show their support to end gun violence. Students, faculty, and others gathered to show that they want to take steps to end gun violence on campus.

“It feels good. It’s a warm feeling. I feel like nobody can explain it,” said Cameron Jackson, Grambling SGA president. Other leaders want to make sure students are stepping up.

“Letting students know that we are going to tackle gun violence,” said Miss Grambling State Faith Daniels. “We have to make sure we’re doing our part, and today was a step forward to that.”

The unexpected number of people made sure that the community knows they are taking steps against gun violence.

“I honestly didn’t expect a big turnout. It is Friday. A lot of people did go home but to know that my parents came out to march against gun violence feels pretty good,” said Daniels.

It is a great feeling knowing that they are making these changes in their community and have the support.

“It’s something to know that you have that support there, that undying support at that, that stands behind you in any kind of moment, especially these sensitive moments like this. So, it means a lot to me,” says Jackson.

