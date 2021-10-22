Driver’s alleged wrong-way journey on I-20 ends with pickup on fire and on only 3 tires

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A suspected drunken driver’s pickup caught fire after he allegedly drove the truck the wrong way on Interstate 20 then left the highway and eventually drove another five blocks or so on only three tires, police say.

It happened the evening of Thursday, Oct. 21 in Shreveport.

The truck was westbound on eastbound I-20 when the driver took the Common Street exit, a police spokesman said.

The extent of damage to the vehicle leads authorities to believe that the pickup then was involved in an accident. Exactly where and how was not immediately known.

What police do know is that the pickup lost a front tire when it hit a dip at Marshall Street at Creswell Avenue, the spokesman said.

The truck then traveled about a third of a mile south on the remaining three tires.

Shreveport police officers arrest the driver of a pickup that caught fire with him inside the evening of Oct. 21, 2021, after the truck allegedly was driven the wrong way on Interstate 20 then was involved in a hit-and-run accident, lost a front tire and traveled about a third of a mile on the three remaining tires. Authorities say the driver likely will face charges of driving while intoxicated and hit-and-run driving, among others. (Source: Scott Pace/KSLA News 12)

Caddo 911 dispatch records indicate it was about 5:41 p.m. when the driver pulled over at Creswell Avenue at Stoner Avenue. In doing so, police say, the truck nearly hit a building there.

The pickup then caught fire with the driver still inside. Leaking coolant put out the flames, police say.

There’s no indication that the man was hurt.

Now authorities say the driver likely will face charges of driving while intoxicated and hit-and-run driving, among others.

While a police spokesperson was not immediately available to confirm whether there’s a connection, online records do show that a 27-year-old Ashley County, Ark., man was arrested at 6 p.m. Thursday then booked into Shreveport City Jail at 7:43 p.m. on one count each of hit-and-run driving and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

The booking narrative states that Hamburg resident Crystian Navarrete was involved in an accident at 600 Spring St. in downtown Shreveport then reportedly left the scene.

The narrative continues:

“Offender also had a strong odor of alcoholic beverage on his breath, unsteady on his feet with red glossy eyes. Offender was offered chemical test and refused to provide a proper breath sample.”

