City of West Monroe announces activities for Halloween weekend

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The information below is from the City of West Monroe and is available on the city's website.

A number of activities will take place in the City of West Monroe on Halloween weekend.

Halloween will be observed in the City of West Monroe on Sunday, Oct. 31. Suggested times for trick-or-treating are 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Routine police patrols will focus on residential neighborhoods during this time.

A “spooky trail” will be available at Kiroli Park, beginning on Wednesday, Oct. 27 through Sunday, Oct. 31. The spooky trail will be available for people of all ages to walk through during regular park hours. The park will be open each night until 7 p.m.

The Downtown West Monroe Revitalization Group will host Ouachita Live, a free outdoor concert, on Friday, Oct. 29 in Alley Park in the downtown area. The concert will take place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and feature Doug Duffey & the BADD Band. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs, and Halloween costumes are encouraged.

Keep West Monroe Beautiful, Ouachita Green and the City of West Monroe will host “Fall Family Date Night” on Saturday, Oct. 30 at Kiroli Park from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. The event will include food trucks, vendors, carnival games, face painting and more. A costume contest will be held at 6 p.m. and an outdoor movie “Hocus Pocus” will be shown at 6:30 p.m.

Admission to Fall Family Date night is $3 per person or $10 per vehicle.

The West Monroe Community Center will host a “Fall Spectacular Prevention Festival” on Saturday, Oct. 30 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the West Monroe Community Center, located at 400 S. 5th Street. Activities include preventive health information, fun and games, trunk ‘r treat, costume contest and other family-friendly activities.

The West Monroe Police Department would like to remind the public of a few safety tips for those planning to trick-or-treat this Halloween:

Make sure the path to your door is clear, welcome trick-or-treaters with your porch lights and turn on any exterior lights.

Patrol your street occasionally to discourage speeding motorists, acts of malicious mischief and crimes against children.

Report any suspicious or criminal activity to your police department immediately. Call 9-1-1.

Do not give homemade or unwrapped treats to children.

Motorists should exercise extreme caution when driving a vehicle. Be on the alert for excited youngsters, whose vision may be obscured by masks, darting out into traffic.

For more information about any of these events, contact the West Monroe Mayor’s Office at 318-396-2600 or mayorsoffice@westmonroe.la.gov

