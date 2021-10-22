Advertisement

Adopt a Pet: Angus!

By Jessica Torricelli
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Meet Angus! He’s a super sweet cat who’s about 7-9 months old, but is already pretty big! He’s currently living at River Cities Humane Society for Cats, the only no-kill cat shelter in the region, but he wants his own couch to chill on. Could yours be the one?

He’s a chill man just looking to give kisses and snuggles.

Make an appointment to meet Angus at River Cities Humane Society for Cats by filling out their adoption application.

The shelter is in desperate need right now of foster families to help take in all the cats they have. Having people foster kittens or cats for a few weeks allows them to save more lives because they can take more cats into the shelter itself.

You can fill out applications to volunteer or foster. Donations of food and other supplies are always much appreciated, and you can check their Facebook page for some of their most needed items.

The shelter is open Tuesday through Saturday between noon and 6 p.m. You can call (318) 343-3031 for more information.

Their big fundraiser Tails at Twilight is on Oct. 30 from 7 - 11 p.m.! They’ll have a costume contest, food, drinks, River Cities merchandise, and a DJ! You can check their Facebook page and website for all the event details and how to buy a ticket.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Indiana man was killed in a fatal crash on State Road 293 Saturday morning in Okaloosa County.
Motorcycle crash claims life of West Monroe man
Chase Everett Paul, 49
West Monroe man accused of drugging & raping teen at motel
Halloween pumpkins
Monroe & West Monroe announce different trick-or-treating dates
Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie
Police lights
1 teen shot, MPD investigates South 6th St. shooting

Latest News

West Ouachita's cheer team decorated Johnny's Pizza House for their game vs. West Monroe.
West Ouachita Cheerleader Challenge
First Lady Dr. Christine Berry believes no student should be held back because they don’t have...
ULM unveils career clothing closet free for students
Angus is looking for his forever home! He's a 7-9-month-old kitten available at River Cities...
Adopt a Pet: Angus!
Police say this pickup caught fire with its driver inside the evening of Oct. 21, 2021, after...
Driver’s alleged wrong-way journey on I-20 ends with pickup on fire and on only 3 tires