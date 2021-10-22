Adopt a Pet: Angus!

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Meet Angus! He’s a super sweet cat who’s about 7-9 months old, but is already pretty big! He’s currently living at River Cities Humane Society for Cats, the only no-kill cat shelter in the region, but he wants his own couch to chill on. Could yours be the one?

He’s a chill man just looking to give kisses and snuggles.

Make an appointment to meet Angus at River Cities Humane Society for Cats by filling out their adoption application.

The shelter is in desperate need right now of foster families to help take in all the cats they have. Having people foster kittens or cats for a few weeks allows them to save more lives because they can take more cats into the shelter itself.

You can fill out applications to volunteer or foster. Donations of food and other supplies are always much appreciated, and you can check their Facebook page for some of their most needed items.

The shelter is open Tuesday through Saturday between noon and 6 p.m. You can call (318) 343-3031 for more information.

Their big fundraiser Tails at Twilight is on Oct. 30 from 7 - 11 p.m.! They’ll have a costume contest, food, drinks, River Cities merchandise, and a DJ! You can check their Facebook page and website for all the event details and how to buy a ticket.

