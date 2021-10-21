Advertisement

West Monroe man accused of drugging & raping teen at motel

By Matthew Segura
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a West Monroe man accused of rape.

According to court documents, Chase Everett Paul, 49, was arrested on Oct. 20, 2021, after an investigation into an incident alleged to have happened in 2019.

That year, investigators say Paul left Celebrate Recovery Church on Whites Ferry Road with a 16-year-old who did not have parental consent to leave with Paul. Upon learning the teen’s age, the teen says he replied, “you will be legal in a couple of years and that’s fine by me.”

Chase Everett Paul, 49
Chase Everett Paul, 49(Source: Ouachita Correctional Center)

They say at some point, the juvenile asked Paul to go home. Instead of going home, investigators say Paul took the teen to the Budget Inn on Lousiville Avenue in Monroe. It’s there he’s accused of forcing a Xanax down the teen’s throat with the alleged rape happening throughout the night. The teen relayed to investigators that Paul said the sexual contact happened 10 times.

Forensic evidence was obtained and Paul refused to talk to investigators on the matter.

He was booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on charges of second-degree rape, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, and failure to appear on a DWI charge.

