Motorcycle crash claims life of West Monroe man

By Kenya Ross
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A West Monroe man died Thursday morning while operating a motorcycle, according to the Louisiana State Police.

A news release from state police stated Troop F responded to a single-vehicle fatal crash on US Hwy. 80, near Slocum Road shortly after 1:10 a.m. The crash claimed the life of Christopher Jett, 38, of West Monroe.

The state police’s investigation revealed Jett was driving a 2007 Suzuki motorcycle while traveling westbound of US Hwy. 80. State police say the motorcycle traveled off the road and into a ditch.

Reports from state police say Jett was ejected from the motorcycle after entering the ditch, which is when the motorcycle began rolling over.

Officials say Jett was wearing an approved DOT helmet but was pronounced dead at the scene. This crash remains under investigation.

