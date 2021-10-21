Advertisement

Monroe & West Monroe announce different trick-or-treating dates

By Matthew Segura
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

View Halloween information below. Above: Catch up on the latest local news, weather, and sports in our KNOE 8 News Livestream.

Monroe & West Monroe announce different trick-or-treating dates

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Here is the information regarding 2021 Halloween-related events and trick-or-treating times.

The City of Monroe announced that Halloween in Monroe would be observed on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. They recommend trick-or-treating between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.

The City of West Monroe announced they will observe Halloween trick-or-treating on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. They also recommend trick-or-treating between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. If you’d rather do something on Saturday, West Monroe is hosting an all-day Halloween event at Kiroli Park. It costs $3 per person or $10 per regular-sized car or truck.

Should this development hold, you’ll be able to double-dip trick-or-treating this year in the Monroe metro area.

What If My City/Town is Not Listed:

Every year, we get plenty of calls asking when people are supposed to trick-or-treat. All the information we have will be posted on this page. As Halloween is Oct. 31, expect to trick-or-treat on Oct. 31 unless told otherwise in one of the posts below. We will add more information from other municipalities as we get it.

If you are a supervisor in a local municipality and you want to share a Halloween schedule with us, you can email KNOE from a city email address OR, if you don’t have a city email address, email us a link to the city or town’s Facebook page or website where Halloween info is posted.

Halloween Weekend:

Before Halloween Weekend:

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Sheldon Holiday Jr.
VIDEO: Law enforcement pursue 18-wheeler through Ouachita
Police Lights
Officer shot at stopping ATV theft in Island Dr. area, MPD says
OPSB
Parents call on Ouachita Parish School Board to resign over COVID rules
Police lights
1 teen shot, MPD investigates South 6th St. shooting
Bastrop Police Department in Louisiana
Bastrop police vehicle damaged in crash between officer and wife

Latest News

Grambling State University held a security update briefing Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021 after the...
Grambling State University gives security update after 2 deadly shootings on campus in less than a week
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19
Chase Everett Paul, 49
West Monroe man accused of drugging & raping teen at motel
Franklin Parish hospital providing free breast cancer screenings with new technology
Franklin Parish hospital providing free breast cancer screenings with new technology