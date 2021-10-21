View Halloween information below. Above: Catch up on the latest local news, weather, and sports in our KNOE 8 News Livestream.

Monroe & West Monroe announce different trick-or-treating dates

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Here is the information regarding 2021 Halloween-related events and trick-or-treating times.

The City of Monroe announced that Halloween in Monroe would be observed on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. They recommend trick-or-treating between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.

The City of West Monroe announced they will observe Halloween trick-or-treating on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. They also recommend trick-or-treating between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. If you’d rather do something on Saturday, West Monroe is hosting an all-day Halloween event at Kiroli Park. It costs $3 per person or $10 per regular-sized car or truck.

Should this development hold, you’ll be able to double-dip trick-or-treating this year in the Monroe metro area.

What If My City/Town is Not Listed:

Every year, we get plenty of calls asking when people are supposed to trick-or-treat. All the information we have will be posted on this page. As Halloween is Oct. 31, expect to trick-or-treat on Oct. 31 unless told otherwise in one of the posts below. We will add more information from other municipalities as we get it.

If you are a supervisor in a local municipality and you want to share a Halloween schedule with us, you can email KNOE from a city email address OR, if you don’t have a city email address, email us a link to the city or town’s Facebook page or website where Halloween info is posted.

