Advertisement

Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser seriously considering 2023 governor run

By Charles Burkett
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Lt. Gov Billy Nungesser attended the Ouachita Green Awards Wednesday at the Monroe Civic Center. Nungesser is known for his plans that have increased tourism here in the state. He now is seriously considering a run for the governor’s office in 2023.

“Yea, we’re looking at it, right now we got a lot of work to do rebuilding the tourism industry and next year sometime we’ll make a decision. I’m excited that so many people have asked me to run, but I do have the best job in the world as lieutenant governor, we’re gonna look at it really hard and we’ll make a decision sometime next year.”

Nungesser also says that there is still more to do for the growth of tourism in Louisiana.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zelanz R. French, 23, of Shreveport, La.
Victims ID’d after fatal shooting sparked by $5 parking
Bastrop Police Department in Louisiana
Bastrop police vehicle damaged in crash between officer and wife
OPSB
Parents call on Ouachita Parish School Board to resign over COVID rules
Kelvin Hamilton, 20
Monroe police seek suspect considered armed & dangerous
Police Lights
Officer shot at stopping ATV theft in Island Dr. area, MPD says

Latest News

Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser at Ouachita Green
Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser at Ouachita Green
Lamar Davis
Part One: One-on-One with LSP Superintendent Lamar Davis
Part One: One-on-one with LSP Superintendent Lamar Davis
Part One: One-on-one with LSP Superintendent Lamar Davis
Leon Turner Reward
LaSalle authorities boost reward for info that can solve this murder