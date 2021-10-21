Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser seriously considering 2023 governor run

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Lt. Gov Billy Nungesser attended the Ouachita Green Awards Wednesday at the Monroe Civic Center. Nungesser is known for his plans that have increased tourism here in the state. He now is seriously considering a run for the governor’s office in 2023.

“Yea, we’re looking at it, right now we got a lot of work to do rebuilding the tourism industry and next year sometime we’ll make a decision. I’m excited that so many people have asked me to run, but I do have the best job in the world as lieutenant governor, we’re gonna look at it really hard and we’ll make a decision sometime next year.”

Nungesser also says that there is still more to do for the growth of tourism in Louisiana.

