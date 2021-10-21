- Louisiana State Police’s superintendent surveys GSU’s campus after recent homicides

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - It’s been four days since the last deadly shooting at Grambling State University. The Louisiana State Police superintendent visited the campus and addressed the recent violence in a news conference.

Colonel Lamar Davis kicked off his campus address by offering condolences to everyone impacted. Sunday, multiple people were shot, one fatally, during homecoming festivities on campus. Hours before that incident, someone shot two people over a parking spot at a GSU homecoming after party off-campus in Lincoln Parish that Saturday. One person died. LSP says the week prior, a Delhi teen opened fire near a crowd on GSU’s campus, shooting and killing one person.

Col. Davis said state police are working quickly as possible because the people involved in these shootings remain a danger to the public. Davis and other state troopers also conducted a walk-through of the campus, which he says helps inform future safety protocol.

“It’s helped me tremendously because I’m a visual person. Its helped me really get a lay of the land so as my personnel are providing info to me as to their plans of providing security, I can visualize it. It helps me give guidance and direction.” explained Louisiana State Police Superintendent Col. Lamar Davis.

Over the years, KNOE has reported multiple instances of shootings on campus. School officials say in most cases, the shooters are not affiliated with the university. State police are following up on leads from the community but say investigators need more information. Col. Davis urged people to arm themselves with a tool to help police gather enough information to make arrests: LSP’s “See something, Send something” smartphone app. It connects to criminal intelligence centers across the nation. You can send information, photos and videos anonymously.

Police say any info, no matter how small, could be the key that cracks their cases.

“They will come to our Fusion Center where our Fusion Center will process that information and get it to our detectives and our law enforcement agencies. The reason why that’s important, we understand its very difficult at times for people to come forward, you can do so up front or you can do so anonymously. For us, the important thing is for us to get that information, get it in a timely manner, so we can get these people off the streets,” Col. Davis said.

You can also submit information on suspicious activity on the state police website.

