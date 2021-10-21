Advertisement

High school senior dies in crash with school bus in Mississippi

By WDAM Staff and Debra Dolan
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) – A high school senior in Mississippi died in a crash involving a school bus.

Authorities told WDAM 18-year-old Cade Thompson was driving a pickup truck on U.S. Highway 84 Wednesday morning when he crashed into the back of a stopped school bus.

Thompson died at the scene.

Mississippi Highway Patrol said none of the nine students riding the bus during the crash were hurt.

West Jones High School Principal Cooper Pope told WDAM Thompson was a senior football player for the Mustangs, describing him as an exemplary student and an outstanding person.

“It’s hard ... it’s very hard to lose a child like that,” Pope said. “They’re not supposed to leave us that soon.”

Pope said the community immediately began showing support when they learned of Thompson’s death.

The rival football team honored the senior by putting his photo and jersey number on the football stadium scoreboard Wednesday afternoon.

West Jones honored Cade Thompson by putting his photo and jersey number, 56, of the football stadium scoreboard(Source: WDAM)

Pope said members of the church responded quickly, sending several youth ministers to the school to pray with students.

“Our kids were getting the chance to mourn together and be together and to talk together, which they needed that,” Pope said.

School leaders are also taking steps to help students cope with the loss of their classmate and friend.

