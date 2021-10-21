Breast cancer screenings improve at Franklin Parish hospital

WINNSBORO, La. (KNOE) - One hospital is helping people who live in rural communities have access to state-of-the-art breast cancer screenings with new technology in use in Franklin Parish.

Breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer among women. In 2021, it’s estimated that about 30% of newly diagnosed cancers in women will be breast cancers.

Director of Radiology Kevin Wiater says that’s why detection is important.

“The longer you put it off, the worse it could be if there is anything that is detected,” Wiater said.

Franklin Medical Center is making screenings more accessible for people in rural areas. Its breast cancer awareness program raises money for uninsured or underinsured women.

The program also provides free mammograms, ultrasounds, and biopsies. This month, the hospital added a new 3D mammography machine for screenings.

“They have loved it. Number one is because of the comfort level. Number two is because of the ease of use. The time it saves from the older machines, and also some of the manipulations. It’s not as hard to acquire the same images or advanced images compared to our old 2D system,” Wiater said.

Wiater says the 3D technology allows for better diagnosis.

“The GE Pristine has allowed our department to operate in a much more efficient manner. It’s allowed us to acquire faster imaging, which also eases the patient’s comfort, but it also allows us to get more patients through on a daily basis to help serve our greater community. Instead of having to put some exams off or have to manipulate scheduling because of that situation. It’s allowed our radiology department a lot more flexibility to help better serve our community,” Wiater said.

Wiater believes more needs to happen to improve health care. He says it all begins with lawmakers who can provide the necessary funding to bring new advancement and specialty doctors to smaller communities.

