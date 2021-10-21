Advertisement

1 teen shot, MPD investigates South 6th St. shooting

Police lights
Police lights
By Kenya Ross
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 10:07 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A 16-year-old boy was shot Wednesday evening.

The Monroe Police Department responded to a shooting around 5:00 p.m. on Oct. 20, 2021, at the 1400 block of South 6th Street. According to MPD’s Public Information Officer Michael Fendall, officials found a teen suffering from a single gunshot wound in the back.

Fendall says the teen was airlifted to a regional hospital where he is currently listed as in serious, but stable condition.

Currently, detectives are on the scene and continuing the investigation. No other information has been provided to KNOE 8 News at this time.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zelanz R. French, 23, of Shreveport, La.
Victims ID’d after fatal shooting sparked by $5 parking
Bastrop Police Department in Louisiana
Bastrop police vehicle damaged in crash between officer and wife
OPSB
Parents call on Ouachita Parish School Board to resign over COVID rules
Kelvin Hamilton, 20
Monroe police seek suspect considered armed & dangerous
Police Lights
Officer shot at stopping ATV theft in Island Dr. area, MPD says

Latest News

Attorneys Cross-Examine a Polygraph Expert
Wednesday is day two of the Appeal Hearing for Former MPD Interim Chief
Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser at Ouachita Green strongly consider 2023 run for Louisiana Governor
Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser seriously considering 2023 governor run
Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser at Ouachita Green
Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser at Ouachita Green
Lamar Davis
Part One: One-on-One with LSP Superintendent Lamar Davis