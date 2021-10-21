1 teen shot, MPD investigates South 6th St. shooting

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A 16-year-old boy was shot Wednesday evening.

The Monroe Police Department responded to a shooting around 5:00 p.m. on Oct. 20, 2021, at the 1400 block of South 6th Street. According to MPD’s Public Information Officer Michael Fendall, officials found a teen suffering from a single gunshot wound in the back.

Fendall says the teen was airlifted to a regional hospital where he is currently listed as in serious, but stable condition.

Currently, detectives are on the scene and continuing the investigation. No other information has been provided to KNOE 8 News at this time.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.