VIDEO: Law enforcement pursue 18-wheeler through Ouachita

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A contingent of law enforcement officers pursued an 18-wheeler through a busy part of Ouachita on Wednesday. The chase included over a dozen law enforcement vehicles and at least two spike strips were deployed, authorities say. The chase ended at the Texas Avenue exit in Monroe around lunchtime.

Records indicate deputies with the Special Services Unit tried to pull over David Sheldon Holiday. Jr., 36, on account at the intersection of Highway 80 and Town East Dr. in eastern Ouachita Parish.

Records allege that Holiday then led the growing group of pursuers onto Highway 594 and then through the Russell Sage Game Reserve. At least two spike strips were used to try to stop him. By the time he made it to Monroe, the group chasing him in what appeared to be two ununamrked18 marked and unmarked. Video obtained by KNOE shows the chase as it goes down Highway 165 in front of Taco Bell.)

Throughout the course of the encounter, the suspect is accused of turning the 18-wheeler toward officers nearly hitting them. This happened multiple times, authorities said. They said he also drove into oncoming traffic multiple times.

One deputy suffered injuries during the ordeal.

According to arrest records, Holiday was booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on the following charges. He’s also listed as a fugitive from justice out of Richland Parish.

x8 Aggravated assault with a motor vehicle upon a peace officer

x2 Resisting a Police Officer with Force or Violence

x2 Flight from an officer; aggravated flight from an officer

x1 Probation violation

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.