Officer shot at stopping ATV theft in Island Dr. area, MPD says

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Dept. says one of their off-duty officers was shot at while attempting to stop an ATV theft Wednesday morning.

According to MPD, it happened shortly before 4:30 a.m. in the area of Fairview and Island Drive. An officer who was out for exercise said he saw someone pushing an ATV backward in the middle of the road. When the officer identified himself, the person ran and fired a handgun at the officer, the department says. The suspect ran and was able to escape. Police have not been able to find him.

An MPD news release further states:

The suspect fled the area on foot and has not been located. No other shots were fired and the officer was not hurt. The investigation showed the suspect stole the ATV about a block away prior to being contacted. Detectives are following up on leads and viewing resident video from the surrounding area. The suspect is described as a Black male. He’s about 5′9″ tall with a medium build and a dark complexion. He was wearing a camouflage jacket and dark pants at the time of the encounter.

If anyone has information on this case, please contact the Monroe Police at 318-329-2600 or Crime Stoppers of North Delta by Facebook-CONTACT US/Submit a Tip tab, (318) 388-CASH (2274), www.crimestoppersnorthdelta.com or download the P3 Tips app on your smart phone.

If your tip leads to an arrest and /or indictment, you will be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000. Your information remains confidential; you never leave your name, and you never appear in court.

