LaSalle authorities boost reward for info that can solve this murder

If you have any information on this case, please call the LaSalle Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318)992-2151, or you may submit tips anonymously through our telephone tip line at (318)992-7300, or online at www.lasalleso.com/submit-a-tip

The list of missing persons is below. Above, catch up on your local news, weather, and sports with our KNOE 8 Livestream.

Do you have a Roku device or a Roku TV? Click here to learn about our Roku app and how you can watch full broadcasts of your local KNOE 8 News anytime you want!

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The LaSalle Parish Sheriff’s Office says they need more information to solve a year-old murder case. To get it, they are offering a $4,000 reward to anyone who has information that could lead to a conviction in the case.

The sheriff’s office says Leon Turner, 44, was killed in a drive-by on Oct. 23, 2020, around 8:45 p.m. just outside Jena. Turner was working under the hood of a car when another car drove by and began shooting at him.

They “are appealing to anyone with any information to do the right thing” and contact the LaSalle Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-992-7300.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.