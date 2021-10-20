Advertisement

LaSalle authorities boost reward for info that can solve this murder

By Matthew Segura
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
  • If you have any information on this case, please call the LaSalle Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318)992-2151, or you may submit tips anonymously through our telephone tip line at (318)992-7300, or online at www.lasalleso.com/submit-a-tip
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The LaSalle Parish Sheriff’s Office says they need more information to solve a year-old murder case. To get it, they are offering a $4,000 reward to anyone who has information that could lead to a conviction in the case.

The sheriff’s office says Leon Turner, 44, was killed in a drive-by on Oct. 23, 2020, around 8:45 p.m. just outside Jena. Turner was working under the hood of a car when another car drove by and began shooting at him.

They “are appealing to anyone with any information to do the right thing” and contact the LaSalle Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-992-7300.

