Go pink with KNOE on Oct. 20 to promote breast cancer awareness

Why do we need awareness? While it may be common to hear about the disease, itself, there remains a lack of widespread detailed knowledge about it and how you can take action against it. For example, did you know there is more than one type of breast cancer? Or did you know that pain is NOT a common symptom of breast cancer? The subject is not something that comes up in your typical conversation and some people may be a little uncomfortable talking about it. Others who feel they are unlikely to get breast cancer themselves, may not think learning more about it is important. (Those people might consider how impressive having this knowledge will look to friends and loved ones who are more likely to get the disease.) Wearing pink, especially when many people wear pink together, gives everyone an excuse to broach the topic and perhaps share some helpful knowledge.

One thing you can do is inform yourself. The National Breast Cancer Foundation has a plethora of resources available on its website, including a page debunking myths and free educational guides you can access.

Other Ways You Can Help

If wearing pink isn’t your thing, why not consider these options?

Rally In Screening Everyone:

Make a donation to provide life-saving mammograms to women in need. New this year, choose exactly where your donation goes.

Take our educational eBook Quiz to find relevant breast health resources.

Rally In Serving Everyone

Make a donation to support patient navigators who specialize in serving at-risk populations.

Volunteer to join virtually in Helping Women Now.

Rally In Supporting Everyone

