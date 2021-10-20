- Appeal hearing for Monroe’s former interim police chief begins

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe’s former interim police chief Reggie Brown’s appeal hearing could help or hinder his reinstatement to MPD. Reggie brown was terminated in 2020 for failing polygraph tests following allegations of covering up police brutality ahead of the mayoral election. He’s accused of doing that in order to protect his interest in becoming the permanent chief.

“Polygraph tests are inadmissible and they are inadmissible for a reason. If they were so reliable, Louisiana courts would use them,” said Brown’s attorney Carol Powell Lexing.

Longtime polygraphists Cecil Carter conducted the exam and Nate Gordon verified it last October. Their results show brown failed their three questions and showed deception. Brown’s attorneys called the methods used into question for hours Tuesday night.

“The city put on their expert to try to justify the results of a flawed polygraph test,” said Powell Lexing.

Both Brown’s and the city’s attorneys cross-examined the polygraphers about how they came to the conclusion that Brown was deceptive. Those experts broke down their methodology in extensive testimony, video and PowerPoint.

Brown’s legal team hired their own polygraph expert, Robert Blake who has worked with the FBI.

“He’s going to show how inaccurate those polygraph tests and those questions, how they were faulty as it relates to Cpl. Brown,” Powell Lexing said.

Blake will likely testify Wednesday.

The hearing continues tomorrow. There are about a dozen people subpoenaed to testify.

