87-year-old killed in Morehouse Parish crash

By Matthew Segura
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana State Police say an 87-year-old died in Morehouse Parish on Oct 19, 2021, after her car ran off the road and hit a tree.

Investigators identified the victim as Johnie Sanders., of Kilbourne. They say the crash happened around 9:30 a.m. on LA Hwy 833, just west of US Hwy 165.  She was not wearing a seat belt.

It’s not yet clear what caused Sander’s vehicle to leave the roadway. Sanders was pronounced dead at the scene by the Morehouse Parish Coroner’s Office.  Toxicology samples were obtained and will be submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation., LSP said.

LSP adds:

“Buckling up is the most effective way to protect yourself during a vehicle crash.  Failure to take a few seconds to buckle up can have devastating consequences.  Louisiana law requires every person in a vehicle, regardless of seating position, to be properly restrained day or night.”

In 2021, Troop F has investigated 46 fatal crashes resulting in 55 deaths.

