Students react to GSU shooting, two deadly shootings during homecoming week

GRAMBLING, La. (KNOE) - The investigation continues after a mass shooting on the campus of Grambling State University. One person was killed Sunday morning around 1:30 a.m. and seven others were injured. Just last week, another person was killed and a juvenile was injured. Now students fear for their safety. Some students and staff are taking part in a week-long fast and prayer service. They say they hope it helps after a night of chaos.

“It was chaos, all you seen was people running, gunshots, just different things happening, bodies dropping, and it was something that I don’t want most people to experience,” said Kourtlin Williams, the Favrot Student Union Board President.

Williams said he arrived at the scene moments before gunshots rang out. He said peers performed CPR on classmates and as a student leader, he was concerned about helping classmates.

“My first priority was okay well, what’s going on, what happened, and while other people were running away I was standing in the near area trying to make sure, you know, once everything was done I could get to people as fast as possible and try to help out as fast as possible,” said Williams.

Meleah Pea, the Director of Community Engagement of the Student Government Association said SGA is already working to make the campus safer.

“We came up with maybe watch towers, active shooting training that we could do to help our university and make sure we keep our university safe here,” said Pea.

The SGA is having campus-wide zoom meetings every day this week to pray and they’re encouraging students to fast. GSU President Rick Gallot said due to COVID, the campus was already holding vehicle checkpoints at night. Plus, campus IDs are required and no outside visitors are allowed. The school is now on a curfew from 9:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. and all events have been canceled for the rest of the semester.

“I hate to do that because students come to college for a college experience so certainly this is not something I want to do but at the same time I think it’s necessary,” said Gallot.

Gallot said they already have cameras on campus but they plan to add more security to the additional patrols they already have.

“The Lincoln Parish Sheriff, Sheriff Williams has provided us additional support through the Sheriff’s office. Also, Major Williams and Troop F are providing us with additional state troopers so we certainly feel confident that we will have a very good show of law enforcement presence here on the campus. But that is not the total answer. It will be a multifaceted approach,” said Gallot.

Gallot said they’ll hold safety meetings ahead of Grambling’s next home football game. All Monday and Tuesday classes were canceled. State Police are asking people with any information to call the Grambling Police Department

