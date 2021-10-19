Advertisement

Reports: Haiti kidnappers who snatched missionaries demand $17 million in ransom

Children stand in the courtyard of the Maison La Providence de Dieu orphanage it Ganthier,...
Children stand in the courtyard of the Maison La Providence de Dieu orphanage it Ganthier, Croix-des-Bouquets, Haiti, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, where a gang abducted 17 missionaries from a U.S.-based organization. The 400 Mawozo gang, notorious for brazen kidnappings and killings took the group of 16 U.S. citizens and one Canadian, after a trip to visit the orphanage.(Source: AP Photo/Joseph Odelyn)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 8:47 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
(Gray News) - A group of kidnappers who took 17 missionaries in Haiti is demanding a $17 million ransom, according to media reports.

That amounts to $1 million per person.

The missionary group, which included five children, was kidnapped by the “400 Mawozo” gang on Saturday after visiting an orphanage near the capital Port-au-Prince.

It is the largest reported kidnapping of its kind in recent years, the Associated Press reported.

The FBI and Haiti officials are in contact with the kidnappers.

