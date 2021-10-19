Parents call on Ouachita Parish School Board to resign over COVID rules

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Disagreement over COVID protocols fueled heated emotions during the Oct. 19 meeting of the Ouachita Parish School Board Meeting. The district continued to debate its protocols in its first meeting since the Louisiana Department of Education announced a “Parents Choice” quarantine option as it relates to children who come in close contact with confirmed cases. The option would have allowed parents more freedom to decide on sending their children to school or keeping them home, provided the student met certain requirements, such as having a negative test.

The district decided against adopting the option because it is not backed by the Louisiana Department of Health or the Centers for Disease Control.

Things got heated when the board debated masks in the classroom. Some protestors called on board members to resign and sheriff’s deputies even threatened to escort some protestors out.

Governor John Bel Edwards’ indoor mask mandate runs through Oct. 27. Until then, the district says its hands are tied.

“If the board chooses to violate or disregard the governor’s proclamation, then the board is running the risk of their insurers denying coverage based on that exclusion,” said attorney Elmer Noah.

Protestors called out Noah for what they call misinformation. Lance Weatherbie says he contacted the board’s insurance company and says Noah is not telling the truth.

“Your hands aren’t tied,” said Weatherbie. “You have an opportunity to do something. You have an opportunity to stand up for freedom, stand up for these kids’ health. I hope you do the right thing.”

The board decided to change their mask policy to “highly recommended” if Edwards fails to renew his mask mandate. If he does renew the policy, masks will still be required in the classroom. Health experts have said repeatedly that no harm comes from wearing a mask.

Things got so intense, one parent told board members they would have to answer to God for their sins. That prompted Harold McCoy, a board member and reverend, to call for civility.

“It’s difficult when you take a stance, and you personally think you are doing the right thing, yet your personal belief and faith in Christ is challenged,” explained McCoy.

Board Member Scotty Waggoner, who is facing a recall, was the only member in favor of the “Parents Choice” quarantine option.

