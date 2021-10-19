Advertisement

Monroe police seek suspect considered armed & dangerous

By Matthew Segura
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Kelvin Hamilton, 20. Hamilton was identified as the suspect in the Oct. 8, 2021, shooting on Renwick Street that left one person injured. 

Kelvin Hamilton, 20
Kelvin Hamilton, 20(Source: Monroe PD)

Detectives with the Monroe Police Department have obtained a warrant for Hamilton, accusing him of Attempted Second Degree Murder. He is considered armed and dangerous.

If anyone has information on this case, please contact the Monroe Police Department at 318-329-2600, or Crime Stoppers of North Delta by Facebook-CONTACT US/Submit a Tip tab, (318) 388-CASH (2274), www.crimestoppersnorthdelta.com, or download the P3 Tips app on your smartphone.

If your tip leads to an arrest and/or indictment, you will be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.00. Your information remains confidential; you never leave your name and you never appear in cour

