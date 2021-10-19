Advertisement

Feed Your Soul: E.W. Tompson Drug Co.

213 Depot St, Delhi, LA 71232
By Charles Burkett
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DELHI, La. (KNOE) - While times have changed, some things stay the same. In Delhi, one place has been consistent since 1873. E.W. Thompson Drug Co. has been slinging burgers and sodas for 148 years.

“Four generations,” says Bruce McEachern. 99 years ago his grandfather bought the shop and it has been in the family since. It has moved one-time over the years.

McEachern said, “Actually it sat right over there, right beside this store. Right where that street is right there.” Pointing at the intersection just by the store.

McEachern says that his faith in God has kept the business going for so long. “It comes from God and belongs to God, so He’s just letting me manage this place for a little while, is what I like to say,” said McEachern. “We just credit Him for bringing people in here and good people working here.”

When you go, head over to the counter, that has been there since McEachern was a boy, order a burger, or my favorite, a Philly cheesesteak sandwich. When you finish that, don’t forget a frozen favorite, a rootbeer float, made the traditional way. Then head out, knowing you have experienced a piece of Louisiana history.

