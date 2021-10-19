Advertisement

Buccaneers replace Falcons as most ‘hated’ NFL team In Louisiana

Most hated teams by state.
Most hated teams by state.(sportsbetting.ag)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(KALB) - According to a map compiled by sportsbetting.ag, Louisiana sports fans no longer “hate” the Falcons as our least favorite time. That title now goes to the Buccaneers.

The map was put together using geotagged Twitter data over the last month, using tracked tweets, hashtags, and keywords. Over 200,000 tweets were monitored for information to create the map.

Which teams are the most hated around the country? Here’s what the data shows:

  • Cowboys - 8 states
  • Bucs - 6 states
  • Packers - 6 states
  • Raiders - 5 states
  • Eagles - 4 states
  • Jets - 4 states
  • 49ers - 3 states
  • Rams - 3 states
  • Seahawks - 2 states
  • Steelers - 2 states
  • Ravens - 2 states
  • Patriots - 2 states
  • Chargers - 1 state
  • Chiefs - 1 state
  • Bears - 1 state

For more information on how geotagged tweets are tracked, CLICK HERE.

