BOLO: Man considered armed & dangerous wanted after police chase from El Dorado to Homer

By Rachael Thomas
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CLAIBORNE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Claiborne Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for a man who they should be considered armed and dangerous.

The sheriff’s office posted on its Facebook page just after 12 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 19. They’re warning the public to be on the lookout for Wesley Williams, AKA “Woose”. He’s wanted after an alleged police chase that happened Monday night.

The sheriff’s office says deputies with the Union County Sheriff’s Office pursued Williams from El Dorado to Homer. Williams was reportedly last seen at Pecan Place off Highway 9 on foot. Officials say he is armed and dangerous.

Anyone who has seen Williams or knows where he might be should call the Claiborne Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-927-2011.

