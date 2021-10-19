Bastrop police vehicle damaged in crash between officer and wife

The article begins below. Above, catch up on your local news, weather, and sports with our KNOE 8 Livestream.

BASTROP, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana State Police are investigating a crash involving a Bastrop police officer in a city-owned vehicle.

According to a crash report obtained by KNOE, the crash happened on the morning of Oct. 14, at the intersection of Highway 139 and Commerce Avenue in Morehouse Parish.

The report narrative says Officer Christopher Releford was on Commerce pulling up to Highway 139 when his wife turned onto Commerce and crashed into his police vehicle.

The report indicates that she made a wide right turn and her bumper hit the side of the police vehicle. She told investigators that she saw the police vehicle while traveling on Highway 139 and was trying to see if it was her husband driving the vehicle when she turned and ran into his vehicle.

No word on how much damage was done to the city-owned vehicle.

The Bastrop Police Department says they can’t comment. The mayor says the police department is still sorting through the details.

