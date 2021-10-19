Advertisement

Bastrop police vehicle damaged in crash between officer and wife

By Alyssa Azzara and Matthew Segura
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BASTROP, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana State Police are investigating a crash involving a Bastrop police officer in a city-owned vehicle.

According to a crash report obtained by KNOE, the crash happened on the morning of Oct. 14, at the intersection of Highway 139 and Commerce Avenue in Morehouse Parish.

The report narrative says Officer Christopher Releford was on Commerce pulling up to Highway 139 when his wife turned onto Commerce and crashed into his police vehicle.

The arrow points to the intersection in Bastrop, La.
The arrow points to the intersection in Bastrop, La.(Google Maps)

The report indicates that she made a wide right turn and her bumper hit the side of the police vehicle. She told investigators that she saw the police vehicle while traveling on Highway 139 and was trying to see if it was her husband driving the vehicle when she turned and ran into his vehicle.

No word on how much damage was done to the city-owned vehicle.

The Bastrop Police Department says they can’t comment. The mayor says the police department is still sorting through the details.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crowd scatters after gunfire rings out at GSU on Oct. 17, 2021.
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Gunfire rings out during GSU homecoming
AP
1 dead, 4 hurt: Car catches fire after Union Parish crash
Red and blue lights
$5 parking sparks deadly argument at GSU afterparty
Fiston Ngoy, 35, has been charged with rape, aggravated indecent assault and related counts,...
Woman raped on train as bystanders did nothing, police say
Zelanz R. French, 23, of Shreveport, La.
Victims ID’d after fatal shooting sparked by $5 parking

Latest News

Kelvin Hamilton, 20
Monroe police seek suspect considered armed & dangerous
Most hated teams by state.
Buccaneers replace Falcons as most ‘hated’ NFL team In Louisiana
Zelanz R. French, 23, of Shreveport, La.
Victims ID’d after fatal shooting sparked by $5 parking
KNOE Tuesday Afternoon Forecast
KNOE Tuesday Afternoon Forecast