Two people shot driving on Interstate-10 near Superdome, NOPD says

Two people were shot early Monday (Oct. 18) on westbound Interstate-10 near the Caesars...
Two people were shot early Monday (Oct. 18) on westbound Interstate-10 near the Caesars Superdome, New Orleans police reported.(WMBF)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two people were shot early Monday (Oct. 18) while driving west on Interstate-10 near the Caesars Superdome, New Orleans police said.

The department provided few details of the shooting, except to say that a 25-year-old man and 25-year-old woman each sustained gunshot wounds on I-10 West at mile marker 234. That puts the location near the exit for 234-A to the Pontchartrain Expressway and 234-B to the Superdome and Poydras Avenue.

Police said the victims were driving when they heard popping sounds and realized they had been shot and drove themselves to seek hospital treatment.

