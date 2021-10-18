Two people shot driving on Interstate-10 near Superdome, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two people were shot early Monday (Oct. 18) while driving west on Interstate-10 near the Caesars Superdome, New Orleans police said.

The department provided few details of the shooting, except to say that a 25-year-old man and 25-year-old woman each sustained gunshot wounds on I-10 West at mile marker 234. That puts the location near the exit for 234-A to the Pontchartrain Expressway and 234-B to the Superdome and Poydras Avenue.

Police said the victims were driving when they heard popping sounds and realized they had been shot and drove themselves to seek hospital treatment.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.