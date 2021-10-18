Advertisement

LPSO: $5 parking sparks deadly argument on Shaman Road

Lincoln Parish officials investigate
Red and blue lights
Red and blue lights(Associated Press)
By Kenya Ross
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 7:48 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - An argument over a $5 parking fee turned deadly in Ruston Saturday night, according to the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office. It happened at an event that was a continuation of GSU homecoming festivities, authorities tell KNOE.

LPSO Detective Matthew Henderson said officials responded Peachland Mobile Home Park, located in the 7000 block of Highway 80 around 10:15 p.m. in reference to two individuals being shot.

Lincoln Parish officials say some sort of event took place at a building located on Shaman Road, which is approximately two miles east of Grambling on Hwy. 80.

Authorities say a group of unknown individuals were charging party goers $5 to park on a piece of property in the area. Henderson says it is believed that a verbal altercation started at some point, and two people were shot by at least two unidentified suspects.

Det. Henderson confirmed both victims are from the Shreveport area. One was pronounced dead at the scene, and the second victim was airlifted to a local hospital. The condition of the transported victim is unknown.

Officials say this is an ongoing investigation. Det. Henderson says he will likely release names of the victims Monday.

At this time, authorities do not believe this is connected to the deadly shooting that occurred hours later on GSU’s campus.

