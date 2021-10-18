Advertisement

Head-on crash in Marrero kills two unrestrained drivers, LSP says

Two unrestrained drivers died Sunday night (Oct. 17) in a head-on collision involving a...
Two unrestrained drivers died Sunday night (Oct. 17) in a head-on collision involving a wrong-way driver on state Highway 3134 near Cascade Drive in Marrero.(Google Maps)
By Ken Daley
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MARRERO, La. (WVUE) - Two people died in a head-on crash Sunday night (Oct. 17) on the Leo Kenner/Lafitte Parkway near Cascade Drive in Marrero, the Louisiana State Police said.

The accident claimed the lives of both drivers, neither of whom was restrained by seat belts, the LSP said. The victims were identified as 32-year-old Jose Hurst of Gretna and 29-year-old Overland Tart of Harvey.

The state police said their initial investigation determined that Hurst drove his 2006 GMC Envoy the wrong way on the road also known as state highway 3134. Hurst steered his vehicle northbound into the southbound left lane.

Tart was driving a 2014 Dodge Charger in the southbound left lane when his vehicle was struck head-on by Hurst’s SUV.

Both drivers sustained fatal injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene, LSP spokesperson and trooper Kate Stegall said. Impairment is suspected on the part of both drivers, she said. Routine toxicology testing will be completed as part of the fatality investigation, the LSP said.

