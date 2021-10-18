Advertisement

ArkLaMiss Missing Persons Page: Can you help find these people?

Police Lights
Police Lights(WAFB)
By Matthew Segura
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
  Do you have a Roku device or a Roku TV? Click here to learn about our Roku app and how you can watch full broadcasts of your local KNOE 8 News anytime you want!

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - KNOE has created this page to track recent missing persons in the area. All posts of this type go through local law enforcement agencies. If you know where to find one of these people, contact your local law enforcement agency or the agency in the post.

You can find the posts below. They are embedded from the agency’s Facebook page, so expect them to be updated by the agency when a missing person is located. The timestamp on the posts will indicate when the agency made the post. Circumstances in which missing people are suspected to be in danger, such as AMBER alerts, will show up here but may appear in stand-alone articles as well. To protect the privacy of those reported missing, posts may be removed after the subject is found safe.

If you have a missing person you’d like to report, contact your local law enforcement agency with the information and ask them to send the information to KNOE or post it on their Facebook page so we can add it to our list. To our law enforcement partners, we ask that you update your Facebook posts with the outcomes of these missing persons cases. If you know of a missing person we previously reported and that person is still missing, send us an email at news@knoe.com.

Missing Persons in Louisiana

