1 woman killed in Union Parish crash

SPEARSVILLE, La. (KNOE) - A woman was killed in a Union Parish crash Sunday morning.

State police say Troop F began investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash at the intersection of LA Hwy 15 and LA Hwy 550. This crash claimed the life of 74-year-old Rosemary Smith.

LA State Police’s initial investigation revealed that a 2007 Chevrolet Impala, driven by Smith, was eastbound on LA Hwy 550. During the same time, a 2013 Honda Odyssey, driven by 81-year-old James Beaird of Spearsville, was northbound on LA Hwy 15.

A news release from state police stated Smith failed to stop at the stop sign and was struck by the Honda. After the impact, both vehicles exited the roadway, and the Chevrolet caught fire.

State police confirmed that Smith sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on the scene. The passenger of the Impala was transported to a local hospital for life-threatening injuries. Due to the vehicle being on fire, their restraint use is unknown, officials say.

Authorities say Beaird, who was wearing his seat belt, was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Two additional passengers were transported to local hospitals:

- One for life-threatening injuries

- The other for non-life-threatening injuries

State police stated both were also restrained. This crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.