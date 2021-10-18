Advertisement

1 woman killed in Union Parish crash

An Indiana man was killed in a fatal crash on State Road 293 Saturday morning in Okaloosa County.
An Indiana man was killed in a fatal crash on State Road 293 Saturday morning in Okaloosa County.(AP)
By Kenya Ross
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPEARSVILLE, La. (KNOE) - A woman was killed in a Union Parish crash Sunday morning.

State police say Troop F began investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash at the intersection of LA Hwy 15 and LA Hwy 550. This crash claimed the life of 74-year-old Rosemary Smith.

LA State Police’s initial investigation revealed that a 2007 Chevrolet Impala, driven by Smith, was eastbound on LA Hwy 550. During the same time, a 2013 Honda Odyssey, driven by 81-year-old James Beaird of Spearsville, was northbound on LA Hwy 15.

A news release from state police stated Smith failed to stop at the stop sign and was struck by the Honda. After the impact, both vehicles exited the roadway, and the Chevrolet caught fire.

State police confirmed that Smith sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on the scene. The passenger of the Impala was transported to a local hospital for life-threatening injuries. Due to the vehicle being on fire, their restraint use is unknown, officials say.

Authorities say Beaird, who was wearing his seat belt, was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Two additional passengers were transported to local hospitals:

- One for life-threatening injuries

- The other for non-life-threatening injuries

State police stated both were also restrained. This crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 person killed, the other wounded in shooting in front of Grambling State's Favrot Student Union
7 injured, 1 dead at Grambling State, officials lament another fatal shooting
Several people were injured and at least one has died due to their injuries.
Shooting on Grambling State University campus leaves 1 dead, multiple injured
Aaron Dietrich and Anna Jane Howell host Friday Night Blitz sponsored by Johnny's Pizza House.
Ruston wins 56-55 classic; J-Hodge squeaks by Cedar Creek; Carroll bests Caldwell
Brenton Miller, 32, of Jena
Jena homicide suspect apprehended during traffic stop
The shooting happened near Grambling State's University's Favrot Student Union building.
Police looking for Delhi teen identified as suspect in GSU Oct. 13 homicide

Latest News

A crowd scatters after gunfire rings out at GSU on Oct. 17, 2021.
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Gunfire rings out during GSU homecoming
A crowd at GSU on the night of Oct. 17 homecoming mass shooting. (Credit: Cordarryl Albert)
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Gunfire rings out during GSU homecoming
Grambling State University sign.
GSU imposes curfew, offers counseling in aftermath of mass shooting
Red and blue lights
LPSO: $5 parking sparks deadly argument on Shaman Road