Advertisement

Police: 3 dead after knife attack on Arkansas officer

A spokesman for the Fort Smith Police Department says the officer is in surgery.
A spokesman for the Fort Smith Police Department says the officer is in surgery.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT SMITH, Ark. (AP) — Police in Arkansas say that three people are dead after an incident in which an officer fired his weapon while defending himself from a knife attack.

Police provided little information on what happened, including how the people died or what led up to the officer firing his gun.

Police did not say whether any of the people who died were shot by the officer or whether they might have been stabbed.

The incident happened around 6:15 a.m. Sunday in Fort Smith.

A spokesman for the Fort Smith Police Department says the officer is in surgery.

Arkansas State Police are investigating.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aaron Dietrich and Anna Jane Howell host Friday Night Blitz sponsored by Johnny's Pizza House.
Ruston wins 56-55 classic; J-Hodge squeaks by Cedar Creek; Carroll bests Caldwell
Brenton Miller, 32, of Jena
Jena homicide suspect apprehended during traffic stop
Friday Night Blitz
Friday Night Blitz - High School Football Scores & Coverage
The shooting happened near Grambling State's University's Favrot Student Union building.
Police looking for Delhi teen identified as suspect in GSU homicide
Team of the Week Scoreboard
KNOE.com: Vote for our Little Caesar’s Team of the Week!

Latest News

FILE - Former President Bill Clinton speaks, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Georgetown Law's...
Bill Clinton released from Southern California hospital
FILE - In this Thursday, July 16, 2020 file photo, Britain's Prince William speaks with service...
Celebrities join Prince William for Earthshot Prize ceremony
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron
REPORT: LSU, Orgeron reach ‘separation agreement’ but Coach O expected to finish season
A message from Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries claims a group of 17 U.S. missionaries,...
Gang with past abductions blamed for kidnapping 17 missionaries in Haiti