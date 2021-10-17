Advertisement

Passenger on plane takes the mic and yells COVID conspiracy theories

A woman on a plane brings along her own microphone and shouts COVID conspiracy theories to...
A woman on a plane brings along her own microphone and shouts COVID conspiracy theories to other passengers mid-flight.(Screenshot)
By Marchaund Jones
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
(WVUE) - A woman on a plane brings along her own microphone and shouts COVID conspiracy theories to other passengers mid-flight, as reported by TMZ.

In the video, she goes on rambling and announces her beliefs to try to catch everyone’s attention. One point she brags about how she’s not bad to look at and turns up her mic to make sure everyone can hear her loud and clear.

