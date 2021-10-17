Early morning shooting leaves Grambling State University searching for answers

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Students and parents are left searching for answers after a shooting early Sunday morning on the campus of Grambling State University.

Police say it happened around 1:30 AM in an area of campus known as “The Yard.” One person was killed, with seven others wounded. One of those injured is in critical condition, with six others suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

“Why would someone come to dear old Grambling and commit an act of violence,” said Grambling President Rick Gallot at a press conference.

It’s the second shooting on campus in only four days after one person was killed and another wounded in a different shooting on Wednesday. Police do not believe the incidents are connected at this time.

“We still find ourselves grieving the loss of life and injuries just as too many communities in our country have experienced as well,” said an emotional President Gallot.

The violence comes amidst the school’s homecoming weekend, which saw thousands of visitors flock to the campus.

“As an alumnus, I’m embarrassed,” said Edmond Davis, who was visiting his alma mater with his wife. “Deeply embarrassed. It saddens me.”

Trooper Michael Reichardt of State Police says there are no suspects at this time. However, he believes the shooter was not a student.

“Our guys have been here since early this morning to find witnesses,” said Reichardt. “To go over other evidence that we have.”

President Gallot says he’s heard from parents concerned about their student’s safety. He has a message for them.

“We are not going to stand for it,” said Gallot. “We will not spare any effort to ensure that our campus is safe.”

Grambling says they have already made changes in the hope of improving campus safety.

“We have already set up roadblocks, which restrict car traffic during the evenings. You know curfews as necessary,” explained Gallot.

The school has instituted a curfew from 9:30 PM until 6 AM until further notice. Counseling is available for any student who may need it.

