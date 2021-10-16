Ruston wins 56-55 classic; J-Hodge squeaks by Cedar Creek; Carroll bests Caldwell
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 11:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Games have finally wrapped up after contending with weather-induced delays. Here are your Week 7 highlights!
Scroll down to check out video of the rain that hindered the progress of several games this evening.
Vote for this week’s Team of the Week below!
WATCH: Rain Delays Games Across the Area
Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.