Ruston wins 56-55 classic; J-Hodge squeaks by Cedar Creek; Carroll bests Caldwell

By Aaron Dietrich and Anna Jane Howell
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 11:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Games have finally wrapped up after contending with weather-induced delays. Here are your Week 7 highlights!

Scroll down to check out video of the rain that hindered the progress of several games this evening.

Vote for this week’s Team of the Week below!

WATCH: Rain Delays Games Across the Area

Aaron Dietrich and Anna Jane Howell
Blitz 2021 Week 7 Highlights - Part 1
Aaron Dietrich and Anna Jane Howell
Blitz 2021 Week 7 Highlights - Part 2
Blitz 2021 Week 7 Highlights - Part 3
Blitz Stream: Live Updates, Plays & Video from the Field